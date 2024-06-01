U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Down 41.9% in May

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the April 30th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Gold stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,266 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.23% of U.S. Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ USAU traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.83. 106,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,826. U.S. Gold has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $7.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Gold will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

