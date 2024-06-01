UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN (NYSEARCA:FIEE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $201.23 and last traded at $201.23. 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 465% from the average session volume of 124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.62.

UBS AG FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.23.

