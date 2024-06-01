UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $64.78

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.78 and traded as high as $69.39. UCB shares last traded at $68.65, with a volume of 34,396 shares.

UCB Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.22.

UCB Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.4574 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. UCB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.55%.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

