UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Announces $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the construction company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

UFP Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 30.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. UFP Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect UFP Industries to earn $8.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries Stock Performance

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $119.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.45 and a 200-day moving average of $116.59. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $128.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UFP Industries will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UFP Industries

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,941,719.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,773.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UFP Industries news, insider David A. Tutas sold 3,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.21, for a total transaction of $365,197.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,368.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,941,719.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,773.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,980 shares of company stock worth $3,052,415. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

(Get Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.