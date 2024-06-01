Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.50

Ukrproduct Group Limited (LON:UKR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.04).

Ukrproduct Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of £1.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.50 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.76.

About Ukrproduct Group

(Get Free Report)

Ukrproduct Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, Distribution Services and Other, and Supplementary Products. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ukrproduct Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ukrproduct Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.