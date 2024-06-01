Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $507.30.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 47.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 476,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,862,000 after purchasing an additional 153,727 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 64,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,772,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,668,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ULTA stock opened at $395.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $424.32 and a 200 day moving average of $470.11. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 59.30% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.88 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 26.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

