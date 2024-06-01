Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 364.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $9.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $395.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,378,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,617. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.11. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 59.30% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.22 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $605.00 to $476.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.30.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

