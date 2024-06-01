Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $25.20-26.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $26.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.5-11.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.70 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $630.00 to $610.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $507.30.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $395.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $574.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $424.32 and a 200-day moving average of $470.11.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 59.30%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 26.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.25, for a total value of $1,629,325.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total value of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

