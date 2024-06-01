United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.7% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,887,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,034,273. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.15 and a 200 day moving average of $150.69. The company has a market cap of $118.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.58 and a 1 year high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

