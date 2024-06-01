United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,798 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $977,443,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,246,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $714,578,000 after purchasing an additional 56,948 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 58,829.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,043,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,281 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in United Rentals by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,974,000 after purchasing an additional 149,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in United Rentals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 680,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $600.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of URI traded up $10.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $669.41. The company had a trading volume of 859,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,981. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.30 and a 1-year high of $732.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $681.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $622.17. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.