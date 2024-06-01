United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $269.91

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $269.91 and traded as high as $351.06. United States Lime & Minerals shares last traded at $345.78, with a volume of 14,028 shares changing hands.

United States Lime & Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $324.97 and its 200 day moving average is $270.90.

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals are scheduled to split on Monday, July 15th. The 5-1 split was announced on Monday, July 15th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 15th.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

United States Lime & Minerals ( NASDAQ:USLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sandra C. Duhe sold 427 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.02, for a total transaction of $124,265.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,996.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Lime & Minerals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USLM. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 958.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $473,000. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $607,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

