UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,939 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 37,591 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 16,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $572.75.

Shares of UNH traded up $13.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $495.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,694,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,083. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $489.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.37. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The firm has a market cap of $455.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

