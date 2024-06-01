Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CFO Sells $815,913.80 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 42,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $815,913.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,598,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,528,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of U opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $50.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.40.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $460.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.53 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. Analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on U. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 665.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 2,429.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

