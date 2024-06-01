UNUS SED LEO Price Hits $5.95 on Major Exchanges (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $5.51 billion and approximately $2.92 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for about $5.95 or 0.00008788 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.39 or 0.00123222 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,291,361 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 926,291,686.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 5.95679175 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $3,059,401.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

