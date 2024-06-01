Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Short Interest Up 46.1% in May

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the April 30th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of UROY stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. Uranium Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $319.46 million, a P/E ratio of 53.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74.
Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uranium Royalty will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.
