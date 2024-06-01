urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Short Interest Up 26.5% in May

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,500 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the April 30th total of 206,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 97,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on urban-gro from $6.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

urban-gro Stock Down 9.4 %

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in urban-gro stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of urban-gro, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UGRO Free Report ) by 69.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,138,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464,781 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 9.76% of urban-gro worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGRO traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 101,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,158. urban-gro has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter. urban-gro had a negative net margin of 22.30% and a negative return on equity of 53.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that urban-gro will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About urban-gro

urban-gro, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, building, and integrating complex environmental equipment systems for indoor controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation and retail facilities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company provides architectural design, engineering, and construction services comprising pre-construction, cultivation space programming (CSP), architectural and interior design, engineering, integrated cultivation design, owner's representative/construction management, and general contracting services; and maintenance, training, and support services.

