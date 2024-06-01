Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY) Short Interest Update

Urgent.ly Inc. (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the April 30th total of 90,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Urgent.ly in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urgent.ly

In other news, Director Volkow Ben sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $54,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 562,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,798.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,100 shares of company stock worth $95,262.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in shares of Urgent.ly in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Urgent.ly in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Urgent.ly in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Urgent.ly in the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Urgent.ly in the fourth quarter worth about $1,275,000. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urgent.ly Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of Urgent.ly stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. 24,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48. Urgent.ly has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.05 million for the quarter.

About Urgent.ly

Urgent.ly Inc offers mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery.

Featured Stories

