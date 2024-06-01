USDX [Kava] (USDX) Achieves Market Cap of $91.07 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $91.07 million and $295,464.28 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,625.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $460.64 or 0.00681165 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00063946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00090327 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00012284 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000254 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.81898375 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $290,512.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

