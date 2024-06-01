V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Given New $12.00 Price Target at UBS Group

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on V.F. from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on V.F. from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.06.

VFC stock opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that V.F. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.40%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $728,708,000 after acquiring an additional 475,239 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in V.F. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,758,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $419,817,000 after buying an additional 257,992 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter worth approximately $200,768,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in V.F. by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,413,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,850,000 after buying an additional 2,016,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in V.F. by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,281,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,501,000 after buying an additional 473,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

