Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,800 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the April 30th total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Valley National Bancorp stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.30. 9,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,738. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.5777 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

