VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of BATS SHYD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.11. 57,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.13.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

