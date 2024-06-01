VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 3rd

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS SHYD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.11. 57,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.13.
VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile
