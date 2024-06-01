Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,125 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,045,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,729 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,311,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,222,000 after acquiring an additional 410,848 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,347,000 after acquiring an additional 836,192 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,438,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,506,000 after purchasing an additional 174,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,270,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,709,000 after purchasing an additional 272,766 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VWO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.08. 10,096,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,837,300. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.39.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

