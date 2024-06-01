Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Invictus Private Wealth LLC

Invictus Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 451,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 2.9% of Invictus Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Invictus Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $29,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 31,128 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 107,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 288,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after acquiring an additional 34,814 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $69.85. 2,437,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,191. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.98. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $70.31. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.