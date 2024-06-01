Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,219,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,318,000 after buying an additional 4,560,437 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,778,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,972,000 after buying an additional 4,402,033 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $246,285,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46,962.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,943,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,630,000 after buying an additional 2,937,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,513,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,208,000 after buying an additional 2,262,458 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.65. 4,573,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,845,085. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.23 and its 200-day moving average is $79.69.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2919 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

