Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Position Lessened by Peterson Financial Group Inc.

Peterson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMBS. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,416,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,338,000 after buying an additional 390,939 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,021,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,293,000 after buying an additional 27,169 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,362,000 after purchasing an additional 70,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,752. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.27. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

