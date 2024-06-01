Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Alaethes Wealth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $10,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
VGSH stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,551,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,957. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $58.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.78 and a 200 day moving average of $58.00.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.