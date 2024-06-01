Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Alaethes Wealth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Alaethes Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $10,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000.

VGSH stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,551,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,957. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $58.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.78 and a 200 day moving average of $58.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.206 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

