Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.206 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of VGSH opened at $57.87 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $58.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.00.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
