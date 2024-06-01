Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Adero Partners LLC

Adero Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Adero Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463,111 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $139,341,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,547,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,662,000 after acquiring an additional 299,689 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 635,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,654,000 after acquiring an additional 259,015 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,970,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.21 on Friday, reaching $222.29. 395,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,254. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

