Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 3,357 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 10,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Vapotherm Trading Down 8.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.13 million for the quarter.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers High Velocity Therapy systems, such as HVT 2.0, Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, and Precision Flow Classic which delivers non-invasive ventilatory support to patients by providing heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to treat patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

