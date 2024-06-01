Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Lowered to $235.00 at Piper Sandler

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $219.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $228.52.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $174.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems has a 12 month low of $162.36 and a 12 month high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 13.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.9% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

