Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70-$2.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.73 billion. Veeva Systems also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.53-$1.54 EPS.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 10.3 %

Veeva Systems stock opened at $174.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.84. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $162.36 and a 52 week high of $236.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $228.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,818,013 over the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

