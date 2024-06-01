Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.530-1.540 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $666.0 million-$669.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $675.3 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.16 EPS.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $19.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,788,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,216. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.84. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $162.36 and a 12-month high of $236.90. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 22.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $204.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $228.52.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Veeva Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.