Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.530-1.540 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $666.0 million-$669.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $675.3 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY25 guidance to $6.16 EPS.
Veeva Systems Stock Performance
Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $19.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,788,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,216. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.84. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $162.36 and a 12-month high of $236.90. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 22.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Veeva Systems
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total transaction of $746,297.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $681,116.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.
About Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Veeva Systems
- Why Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.