Venom Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $352.10 Million (VENOM)

Venom (VENOM) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Venom coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venom has a market capitalization of $352.10 million and approximately $8.16 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Venom has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Venom Coin Profile

Venom was first traded on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. The official website for Venom is venom.foundation. The official message board for Venom is medium.com/@venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation.

Venom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,200,000,000 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.19982191 USD and is up 7.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $10,737,510.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

