Ventum Cap Mkts Upgrades Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) to “Strong-Buy”

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Stock Performance

Shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock opened at C$4.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$398.90 million, a P/E ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 1.43. Metalla Royalty & Streaming has a 52 week low of C$3.13 and a 52 week high of C$6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.04.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.77 million during the quarter. Metalla Royalty & Streaming had a negative net margin of 127.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. Research analysts forecast that Metalla Royalty & Streaming will post 0.0351466 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.

