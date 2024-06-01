Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Short Interest Down 19.5% in May

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the April 30th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritex

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Veritex by 363,500.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VBTX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.40. 352,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.33. Veritex has a twelve month low of $15.93 and a twelve month high of $24.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average of $20.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). Veritex had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $191.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Veritex will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on VBTX. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Veritex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Veritex

Veritex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.