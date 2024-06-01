Vertical Aerospace’s (EVTL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Vertical Aerospace Stock Down 1.6 %

EVTL stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. Vertical Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertical Aerospace will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace Ltd. ( NYSE:EVTL Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.07% of Vertical Aerospace at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

