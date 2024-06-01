VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USVM traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,746. The company has a market cap of $230.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.11. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $60.66 and a 52 week high of $80.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day moving average is $74.41.

Get VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.0057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.