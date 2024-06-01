VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ USVM traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,746. The company has a market cap of $230.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.11. VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $60.66 and a 52 week high of $80.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day moving average is $74.41.
VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.0057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%.
VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
