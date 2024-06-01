Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Receives $112.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.38.

VKTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James raised Viking Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $62.26 on Monday. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $99.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -66.95 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.73.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,413,639.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,889,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $20,817,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 28,154.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 91,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $4,566,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

