Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Short Interest Down 44.9% in May

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 567,500 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the April 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 927,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vincerx Pharma

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vincerx Pharma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.12% of Vincerx Pharma worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vincerx Pharma Price Performance

VINC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,490. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. Vincerx Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $9.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vincerx Pharma ( NASDAQ:VINC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Equities analysts expect that Vincerx Pharma will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

