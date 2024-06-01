Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Up 38.4% in May

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,000 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the April 30th total of 111,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Viomi Technology Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VIOT opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Viomi Technology has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77.
About Viomi Technology
