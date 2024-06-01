Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) Short Interest Up 38.4% in May

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2024

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOTGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,000 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the April 30th total of 111,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Viomi Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIOT opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Viomi Technology has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77.

About Viomi Technology

(Get Free Report)

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices, as well as blenders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.