Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Short Interest Up 57.3% in May

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the April 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 34,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,075. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $7.99.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 586,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 78,100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 859.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 41,761 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 56,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 51,829 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

