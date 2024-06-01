Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Short Interest Up 57.3% in May

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a growth of 57.3% from the April 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 34,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,075. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $7.99.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
