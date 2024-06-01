Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Trading Down 1.4%

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $5.17. Approximately 11,757 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 14,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Vislink Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74. The company has a market cap of $11.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.80%.

About Vislink Technologies

Vislink Technologies, Inc provides solutions for collecting live news, sports, entertainment, and news events for the broadcast markets in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers live production products and solutions, such as wireless camera transmitter and receiver products comprising HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; Quantum, an ultra-low latency and waveform agnostic central receiver; IP Link 3.0, a studio-transmitter link system that enables broadcasting service platforms to access monetization opportunities; ViewBack is a lightweight, low-power, low latency, dual-channel diversity receiver-decoder; ultra-compact onboard solutions; and other receiver products, including CRx6, and CIRAS-X6.

