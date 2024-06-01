Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Short Interest Update

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.29% of Vivos Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

VVOS stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 18,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,883. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 8.03. Vivos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $48.79.

Vivos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VVOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.06% and a negative return on equity of 1,879.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

