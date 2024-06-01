Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.07

Shares of Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.07 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 5.04 ($0.06). Volta Finance shares last traded at GBX 5.04 ($0.06), with a volume of 5,249 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 19.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.09. The stock has a market cap of £1.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Volta Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a €0.14 ($0.15) dividend. This is an increase from Volta Finance’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Volta Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.67%.

About Volta Finance

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

