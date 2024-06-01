Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance
NYSE:IGD opened at $5.15 on Friday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.