Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance

NYSE:IGD opened at $5.15 on Friday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08.

Get Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.