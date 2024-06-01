Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $125.67 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 1st. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $125.67 million and $4.84 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for approximately $4.47 or 0.00006610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00009277 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011436 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001307 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,638.47 or 0.99970413 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012122 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00114683 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004030 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 4.40658475 USD and is up 1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $4,541,677.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.