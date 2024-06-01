VusionGroup (OTCMKTS:SRBEF) Shares Down 6.8%

VusionGroup S.A. (OTCMKTS:SRBEF – Get Free Report) was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $158.40 and last traded at $158.40. Approximately 526 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.73.

VusionGroup SA provides digitalization solutions for commerce in Europe, Asia, and North America. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) devices, including electronic shelf labels, cameras, fixtures and accessories, infrastructure, Wi-Fi integrations, and Captana wireless mini cameras; and retail IoT SaaS solutions comprising VUSION Cloud, VUSION Asset Management, VUSION Manager, VUSION Studio, VUSION Link, VUSION Engage, Storefront, VUSION Rail, and VUSION Ads for brands.

