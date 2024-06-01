Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) CEO Garrett Smallwood Sells 13,965 Shares

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) CEO Garrett Smallwood sold 13,965 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $21,506.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,164,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,542.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Garrett Smallwood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Garrett Smallwood sold 5,711 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $9,080.49.

On Friday, May 24th, Garrett Smallwood sold 10,469 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $16,645.71.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Garrett Smallwood sold 8,800 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $15,136.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Garrett Smallwood sold 28,443 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $48,353.10.

On Friday, May 17th, Garrett Smallwood sold 12,606 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $24,455.64.

Wag! Group Trading Up 1.3 %

PET stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. Wag! Group Co. has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 553.34% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wag! Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the third quarter worth about $117,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Wag! Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the third quarter worth about $225,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Wag! Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Wag! Group in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Wag! Group Company Profile

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

