Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.10

Shares of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as high as C$0.10. Wallbridge Mining shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 849,144 shares trading hands.

Wallbridge Mining Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$91.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.48.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

