Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.10

Shares of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as high as C$0.10. Wallbridge Mining shares last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 849,144 shares trading hands.
Wallbridge Mining Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of C$91.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.48.
About Wallbridge Mining
Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wallbridge Mining
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.