Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.52

Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.52 and traded as low as $11.82. Waterstone Financial shares last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 26,639 shares.

Waterstone Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $237.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.39 million during the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 3.18%.

Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 115.39%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 555.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 1,979.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,398 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Waterstone Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

